Maniesh Paul starts script reading session with Varun Dhawan for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

After the COVID-19 pandemic halt, the cast of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' resumed the shoot for the film and on Friday.

Director Raj Mehta shared a glimpse of the fun script reading session with Varun Dhawan and Mesh Paul.

Having begun the shoot of the film last year, the second wave of pandemics caused a halt in the schedule. However, the team is all set to get back to floors as director Raj Mehta met his actors Varun and Mesh at the Dharma Productions' office on Friday.

Based in North India, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Adv, Mesh Paul, and veteran actors l Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Mesh would be seen slipping into the character of a Punjabi boy for the movie, the actor has been working out to bulk up his body to ace his role after he recovered from COVID-19 on December 19, last year.

Apart from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Mesh also has an interesting lineup of projects, which is expected to be announced soon. The actor and host are currently making waves with his podcast that invites people from different walks of life to engage in heartfelt conversations.

( With inputs from ANI )

