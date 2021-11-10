Manoj Bajpayee, Hrithik Roshan extend heartfelt greetings on Chhath Puja

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, actor Hrithik Roshan has sent his best wishes to everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Chhath Puja ke maha parv par sabhi ko meri taraf se dher sari shubhkamnaaye (On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all)."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, also wished everyone on Chhath.

"Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkamnaye," he tweeted.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival started with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

