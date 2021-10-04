Manoj Bajpayee remembers his late father, calls him 'sole support' behind his Bollywood journey

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently lost his father, has thanked all those who checked in on him and sent their love to him during this tough time.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj also spoke about how his father RK Bajpayee supported him to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

"Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all," he wrote.

Manoj's father breathed his last at the age of 83 on Sunday. His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

