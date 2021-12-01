'Many killed under covid's name, Coronavirus and WHO are bogus'

Many people were killed in the world under the name of Corona. Corona and the World Health Organization are bogus, said Kaliputra Kalicharan Maharaj at a press conference in Sangli. Corona symptoms are mild, he said. Corona is not an pandemic. Pandemics kill people. However, the World Health Organization has called for a vaccine to protect against corona. It is a conspiracy of organizations and vaccine companies to deceive the people. Remdesivir injection is also bogus. He also made several such allegations.

Regarding Hindutva, he said that Hindus in the country are divided on linguistics and casteism. If we want to rule the whole country, all Hindus should come together and form a vote bank. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wanted to have a Hindu nation in the world including the country. Sanatan Hindu Dharma is the best in the world. But, there are some disintegrations in Hinduism. They need to be cleaned. This country needs to become a whole Hindu and the youth of the country will do it.

