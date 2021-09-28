Marathwada region experiences effects of cyclone Gulab; flood water enters village

Mumbai: A low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has been transformed into a cyclone called Gulab, which has hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh mainly. The effects of cyclone Gulab is being felt in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, where heavy rainfall is reported from almost all districts since last night. Incessant rainfall has led to floods in rivers and canals. Beed, Parbhani, Buldana, Aurangabad, Akola and Nanded districts have been lashed by rains. Many villages have been flooded and dams have been filled.

The cyclone will also hit Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with heavy to very heavy rains expected in most districts of Maharashtra on September 27 and 28, the meteorological department had warned. In it, an alert was issued for Marathwada on Monday. The meteorological department's forecast has come true and torrential rains have lashed in Marathwada. The Manjara river in Beed district has been flooded and water has infiltrated in Wakdi village on the banks of the river. Therefore, the villagers of the three houses here had to go to the roof of the house to protect themselves. 18 gates of Manjara Dam have been opened.

The district has been receiving continuous torrential rains since September 23. Beed district has been experiencing heavy rains since Monday (27). Hundreds of villages in Kaij, Ambajogai and Beed talukas have been affected due to torrential rains. The river is overflowing and many villages have been cut off due to flooding. Due to heavy rains, rain water has infiltrated into the villages and the villagers literally woke up last night out of fear. The water of Undari river has infiltrated into Naigaon and the coast of Borgaon Shivar has been completely submerged, while the water of Pazhar lake near Soni has infiltrated into many houses.

Meanwhile, torrential rains are also expected in Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Mumbai on the 28th. The wind speed will be 30 to 40 kmph there too. An alert has been issued for fishermen along the Konkan coast. Also, instructions have been given not to go to sea for the next 3 days, said Shubhangi Bhute, an official of the Meteorological Department.