Maternal uncle rapes 6-year-old girl, accused remanded to police custody till Sept 18

A case was registered at Hill line Police Station on Monday after it was revealed that 6-year-old girl was being abused by her maternal uncle while she was going to play at her grandparents' house. Police arrested the 31-year-old accused within hours and remanded him in police custody till September 18.

Crime has risen in Ulhasnagar and the city has been rocked by incidents of rape in the last few days. The 6-year-old girl living in the east of the city, was living with her parents. When her father went to work and her mother went to sell vegetables, 6-year-old girl went to play at the house of her grandparents who lived in the area. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old maternal uncle raped the 6 year old. On Monday evening, September 13, the girl was raped. The mother noticed something was wrong with her daughter. She immediately reached Hill line Police Station with her daughter and narrated the whole incident.

Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the police filed a case against the maternal unclde under IPC 367 (a) (b) Pocso Act. Also within hours of the incident accused was arrested, the accused confessed to the crime, police said. The court has remanded the accused in police custody till September 18. The girl's mother told the police that her maternal uncle had been abusing 6-year-old girl for the last two months after she went to stay at her grandparents.

In one week, three incidents of rape were reported in the city. A team of Assistant Inspector of Police Vinod Patil of Hill line Police Station's Crime Disclosure Squad arrested the accused who was preparing to flee in a few hours. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Ambika Dhaste.