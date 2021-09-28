Mayor Kishori Pednekar takes stock of pothole situation in Mumbai

Every year due to potholes in the streets of Mumbai, the ruling party and the opposition come face to face. Billions of rupees are awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to fill potholes.

The potholes on Mumbai's roads give the opposition a fair chance to trap the ruling Shiv Sena. Also, a video of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar is going viral. In this video, it can be seen that Mayor Kishori Pednekar is slamming the Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Corporation over the potholes. The video is said to be from the Jarimari area of ​​Kurla. Along with Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande also can be seen in this video.

In this video, Kishori Pednekar can be seen saying, "you don't know what's going on. What do you see, are you a commissioner? Do you work as a commissioner? Throw this file? She slammed the municipal officials and pointed fingers at the potholes on the road. This video has gone viral on social media. Using this video, BJP and MNS have criticized the mayor.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that seeing the potholes on the roads of Mumbai, look at the shock of Mayor Kishori Pednekar and the anger that erupted from it. This is probably the first time in her life that she has seen pits. How many gimmicks will Shiv Sena do? How much more they will thug the people? He questioned.