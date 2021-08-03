Mayor Murlidhar Mohol upset with Maha govt over no 'unlock' for Pune:

Some of the restrictions under the Break the Chain have been relaxed as coronavirus cases have declined and has been brought under control. The state government on Monday decided to relax the corona restrictions in 25 districts of the state. Level 3 restrictions have been maintained in 11 districts. Pune is one of the restricted districts. As a result, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has now targeted the state government.

The state government has decided to relax restrictions in 25 districts of the state. According to the new rules, all shops in 25 districts will be open from 8 am on Monday to Friday. The shop will be open till 3 pm on Saturday. But Sunday will be completely closed. Among the districts where restrictions have been relaxed is Mumbai, but not Pune.

Why do partiality between Mumbai and Pune? This question has been asked by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. He also remarked that the Guardian Minister speaks one thing about Pune, the Health Minister speaks another and the Chief Minister says something else.

Meanwhile, traders in Pune have become aggressive over the Corona restrictions. Traders are urging the government to lift restrictions in Pune. The traders expected that the restrictions in Pune would also be lifted after the Chief Minister announced the lifting of restrictions. Now the traders have started agitation against the state government. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol clarified that he supports this movement of traders.

The number of corona patients is high in 11 districts of the state. The districts with high number of active corona patients are Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Palghar. Therefore, third level restrictions have been maintained in the districts.