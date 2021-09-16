Mephedrone drugs worth Rs 18 lakh seized; one held

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing 378 grams of mephedrone powder drugs worth Rs 18.94 lakh near Mira Road railway station on Wednesday, said police.

The drugs have been seized by police.

The accused has been identified as Sadak Rashid Ansari, a resident of Nalasopara, Palghar district.

A trap was laid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell after it received that the accused will come to the railway station to supply the contraband product.

( With inputs from ANI )

