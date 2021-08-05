MHADA Lottery: MHADA announces release of bumpers for Konkan division, 8205 houses available

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (KHADB), a regional unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will be offering 9,000 lottery houses during Dussehra 2021.These MHADA Konkan flats will be available in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Mira Road and Thane. The houses will be allotted to the Economical Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income and Middle Income Group (LIG, MIG) scheme homebuyers. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad informed about this. It is trying to provide houses for the poor. The application fee is Rs. 5,000. The lottery is set to kick off on October 14th. Form sale will start from August 23, said Jitendra Awhad. Not only that, Jitendra Awhad informed that the housing lottery in Mumbai will be announced in the next eight days. The lottery of 8205 houses will be drawn in Konkan division.

The lottery will be drawn through a high level monitoring committee. Considering the demand for houses, 7,000 to 10,000 houses will be built in Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Pune and Nagpur in the next two years. Mira Road has 2 BHK 196 houses for the middle class.67 shops will be made available in Vartaknagar, Thane. They will cost around Rs 38 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per house. According to the Konkan Mandal lottery, 20 houses in Vadavalli and 350 houses in Kasarawadavali are for the low-income group and the value of these houses will be around Rs 16 lakh. Vartak Nagar in Thane will have 67 low-income houses with an area of ​​320 square feet. The house will cost around Rs 38 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. 1 thousand 300 houses will be available at Virar. One thousand houses will be for the low income group and the rest for the middle income group. After waiting for 3 years, the Konkan Divisional Board will now announce the release for about 9,000 houses. The MHADA lottery was postponed due to the Covid 19 crisis. This year, 6500 houses have been included as part of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2000 houses as part of Mandal and 500 houses as part of some other projects.

