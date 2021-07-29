Milind Soman leaves netizens stunned with his shirtless then-and-now pictures

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is ageing in reverse.

On Thursday, Milind took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then-and-now post. He posted a recent picture and a still from the 'Made In India' song, which was released 26 years ago.

"26 years later... Time flies," he captioned the post, leaving social media users in awe of his physique.

VJ Anusha Dandekar commented: "How are you even a real human."

"Hot then...hotter now," a fan commented.

"You were Inspiring back then, even more inspiring today," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind, who shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song 'Made In India', will be seen judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor