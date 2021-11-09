MLC Election 2021: Election schedulefor 6 seats of Legislative Council announced

The Election Commission of India has announced the election program for 6 seats of the local body elections of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Though the term of 8 seats of Legislative Council is coming to an end, except Solapur and Ahmednagar, election program has been announced for 2 seats in Mumbai, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Buldana, Washim, Nagpur. Elections will be held for seats of Ramdas Kadam, Bhai Jagtap, Satej Patil, Amrish Patel, Girish Vyas and Gopalkishan Bajoria.

Election program