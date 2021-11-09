MLC Election 2021: Election schedulefor 6 seats of Legislative Council announced
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2021 04:08 PM2021-11-09T16:08:18+5:302021-11-09T16:09:31+5:30
The Election Commission of India has announced the election program for 6 seats of the local body elections of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Though the term of 8 seats of Legislative Council is coming to an end, except Solapur and Ahmednagar, election program has been announced for 2 seats in Mumbai, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Buldana, Washim, Nagpur. Elections will be held for seats of Ramdas Kadam, Bhai Jagtap, Satej Patil, Amrish Patel, Girish Vyas and Gopalkishan Bajoria.
Election program
- The notification will be issued by the State Election Commission on November 16, 2021.
- The deadline for filing nominations is October 23, 2021.
- Candidature application verification will be done by 24th November.
- Candidates can withdraw their application till November 26.
- Voting for the Legislative Council will be held on December 10 from 8 am to 4 pm.
- The counting of votes will take place on December 14 and the results will be announced.