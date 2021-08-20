MNS activists create ruckus at Malodi toll gate in Bhiwandi

Due to the bad condition of Mankoli Anjurfata Chinchoti road in Bhiwandi, locals had staged a Rasta Roko agitation on Wednesday on behalf of the Village Development Committee for the last two days. Later on Thursday, MNS activists led by MNS Thane Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav closed the toll gate at Malodi on this road. However, the toll company had reopened the toll gate on Thursday.

MNS workers have broke the toll gate at Malodi on Friday afternoon with the help of an iron rod in protest against the toll company as they opened the toll gate despite MNS office bearers closing them. MNS workers also announced to complete the road works first and then start the toll plaza.