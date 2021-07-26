MNS soon to join hands with BJP ?

Talks of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will come together have sufaced once again. MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil met in Nashik a few days ago. After that, the discussions of MNS-BJP alliance resumed. Patil told Thackeray that he is skeptical about the issue of MNS's stand on migrant issue. After that, Raj sent a link of his speech to Patil. In this, Raj has a presented his role on migrant's issue.

Raj Thackeray's MNS stand on migrant's issue has remained very aggressive. MNS activists have often beaten migrants. That is why BJP has taken a cautious stance from the alliance with MNS. During the meeting between Raj Thackeray and Chandrakant Patil in Nashik, the role of MNS on migrants was discussed. 'The confusion in your mind will soon disappear. I will send you the link of the interview explaining the stand on migrants issue soon, 'Raj had told Patil.

It is understood that Raj sent a link of an interview to Chandrakant Patil to clear up the misunderstanding and confusion in his mind. Currently, Patil is in Satara to inspect the flood-hit areas. He has not yet seen the link sent by Raj. The decision on whether to form an alliance with MNS will be taken by the BJP leadership.

Here's what Devendra Fadnavis said about the alliance with MNS...

There is no discussion about the alliance with MNS. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no discussion about this at present. MNS is not an enemy for us. But our policy is not to discriminate on the issue of language. We are pro-Hindu. Fadnavis further said that his role is also pro-Hindu.