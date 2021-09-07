Moderate rain predicted in Mumbai, suburbs

Moderate rain in the city and suburbs with an occasional intense spell at isolated places in Mumbai has been predicted by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday.

Giving a forecast of 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicted moderate rain in the city.

According to the RMC Mumbai, today's high tide is predicted 4.48 meters at noon and the low tide will be 0.98 meters at 6:17 pm.

On Wednesday the high tide is predicted at 4.21 meters at 0022 hrs and the low tide will be 0.61 meters at 6:12 am.

( With inputs from ANI )

