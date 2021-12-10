'Mohabbat Zindabad': Mini Mathur expresses her love for newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Popular anchor-actor Mini Mathur is in complete awe of the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

On Friday, Mini took to Instagram and sent her best wishes to the couple. She also shared that she found Katrina extremely happy during her three-day wedding festivities.

"May every girl in the world find the happiness I saw on your face in the last three days my dearest @katrinakai And @vickykaushal09 may you always have abundant reasons to power her with love and laughter.. the way only you can. Mohabbat zindabad," she posted.

Mini attended Vicky and Katrina's wedding along with her husband and filmmaker Kabir Khan. Their little daughter Sairah Khan was also a part of the nuptials, which took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor