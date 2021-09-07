Mohan Bhagwat: British said Islam will disappear from India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a program of intellectuals from the Muslim community at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. peaking at that event, the RSS chief said, "British made Hindus and Muslims fight each other by misleading them. Britishers told the Muslims that only the Hindus will get elected (in a democratic India) because they are in the majority. Muslims will not get anything. Their demands will not be fulfilled. The British exhorted them to demand a separate country.”

“They (British) said Islam will disappear from India. Did it happen? No. Since the time of the arrival of Muslim rulers and till today, the Muslim religion has not disappeared. It is very much there. Today, a Muslim can get into any post in India,” Bhagwat said.

“They told the Hindus that the Muslims are extremists. They made both the communities fight. As a result of that fight, and the trust deficit it generated, both have been talking about keeping a distance from each other. We need to change our vision. We have to find out the permanent solution by going to root cause of this disease,” he said.





They (Britishers) created a misconception. They told Hindus that Muslims are extremists. They made both the communities fight. As a result of that fight&trust deficit, both have been talking about keeping a distance from each other. We need to change our vision: RSS chief (2/2) pic.twitter.com/8KpGh7GtU3 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021