Money laundering case: CBI team reaches Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur in connection with a money laundering case.

At least five to six CBI officers are currently present at his residence.

Recently on October 6, Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary Kailash had visited the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the case.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

