Nashik: Mother dies by suicide after suffocating son to death

Angered that the boy was not studying online, the mother killed the boy by suffocating his mouth with a pillow. She later committed suicide by hanging herself. Ridhan Sagar Pathak is the name of the murdered boy while Shikha Sagar Pathak (30, resident of Sai Siddhi Apartment, Pathardi Fata, Nashik) is the name of the mother of the deceased accused.

According to police, Shikha Pathak locked the bedroom door while her parents were sitting in the hall of the house at 5 pm on Monday. She was constantly urging her son Ridhan to study and be smart. On Friday, he did not study Ridhan, so she killed him by suffocating his mouth with a pillow. As he stopped breathing, blood came from Ridhan's nose and he fell on the bed. After this, Shikha committed suicide by hanging herself. As the daughter and grandson were not coming out of the house, her parents started shouting and knocking on the door. But when they broke open the door, they found both of them dead.

After getting information about the incident, senior police inspector of Indiranagar police station Nilesh Mainkar and assistant police commissioner Sohail Sheikh rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, a suicide note has been found near the body. The suicide note did not blame anyone for their death. According to the situation at the place, it is learned that Shikha killed the boy and later committed suicide. According to Mainkar, a case of murder has been registered against her.

