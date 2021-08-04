MPSC exams on September 4, circular issued by Public Service Commission

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination scheduled for April 11, 2021 was postponed by the state government on April 9. Now the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has decided to conduct this examination on September 4, 2021. The Commission has informed the candidateds about this by issuing a circular. The state government had sent a letter to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on August 3, 2021 informing them of their views.

The circular said that in view of the measures being taken by the government from time to time with regard to the outbreak of Covid, the Commission will conduct periodic review in connection with the conduct of the examination. Information about this will also be published on the Commission's website. Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B Joint Pre-Examination will be held on Saturday 4th September 2021.



