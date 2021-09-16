Mr India Manoj Patil attempts suicide, blames harassment by actor Sahil Khan

Mr. India winning bodybuilder Manoj Patil has attempted suicide in Mumbai. In the letter written by him, serious allegations have been made against actor Sahil Khan. Sahil Khan has been accused of cyber bullying and mental harassment. Manoj has been admitted to Cooper Hospital.

Manoj Patil was admitted to the hospital by his family late last night. His condition is stable now. He had tried to commit suicide by taking pills. Manoj had alleged that Sahil Khan had been harassing him for the past few days.

What did he write in his suicide note?

He wrote in a letter that he was committing suicide because of mental distress and stigma. Manoj, who became Mr. India, had started preparations for Mr. Olympia. Sahil Khan also wanted to take part in the tournament. Manoj has alleged that Sahil was harassing him to keep him away from it and not to participate in Mr. Olympia.

Manoj Patil's family has lodged a complaint against Sahil at the Oshiwara police station and it is being said that they will also seek help from MNS president Raj Thackeray.