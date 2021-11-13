Mumbai: 100% of eligible population gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai, one of the largest cities in the world, has set a new record. It has succeeded in giving the first dose to such a large population while fighting the virus. Importantly, Mumbai has achieved this goal in just 10 months. Today in Mumbai, the target of giving the first dose of corona vaccine to 100 percent citizens above the age of 18 years has been achieved. 92,36,500 vaccine was given in Mumbai on Saturday morning. In addition, the first dose has been given to all citizens.

Given Mumbai's huge population, it was difficult to achieve this goal so quickly. For this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, State Government and Central Government made joint efforts. When there was a shortage of vaccines and the central government had shifted the responsibility of purchasing vaccines to the states, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was preparing to buy the vaccines itself. There was also a large vaccination campaign.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Centre then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.