Mumbai: 11-year-old girl molested by watchman of residential society, arrested

Published: September 18, 2021

In a shocking incident, a 11 year old girl was allegedly molested by the watchman of a residential society in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai. 

The watchman has been booked under Section 354 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of her statement, and arrested on Friday night. He will be produced before a court today.

