Mumbai: 2 drug dealers held with cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs
By ANI | Published: September 29, 2021 10:57 PM2021-09-29T22:57:25+5:302021-09-29T23:05:18+5:30
Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers from the area and seized 225 grams of cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs.
A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.
One of the accused, Mohammad Noman Shahid Qureshi (38), is a journalist by profession. The other accused has been identified as Yakub Naganila (41).
Further probe into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
