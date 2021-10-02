Mumbai: 51-year-old jumps to death from office building due to work pressure

In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the 40th floor of a building in Dadar area in Mumbai on Thursday. The horrific incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday, according to police.

Nikhil Madhav Joshi, the deceased, was an engineer and worked in an office on the 36th floor of the same building, located on Senapati Bapat Road, he said.

According to preliminary probe, Joshi was under stress due to work pressure. But the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, the official said.