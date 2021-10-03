Mumbai: 8 detained, being questioned in connection with rave party on cruise ship

Eight persons were on Sunday detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede told ANI

He added, "It's a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light."

Among those brought in for questioning to the NCB office in Mumbai include three women, all residents of Delhi.

On Saturday, NCB detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high-profile party held at a cruise in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor