Mumbai: 9 labourers injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of Friday, injuring nine labourers.

City police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor