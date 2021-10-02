Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray drives 'electric vehicle' to reduce pollution

Mumbai needs a clean and green environment. Autocar India organized an electric car rally in Mumbai today to create awareness as electric vehicles reduce pollution. Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray showed the green flag to the rally and Thackeray himself took part in the rally by driving an electric car.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Thackeray said that in the last few years, there has been a huge development in the field of electric vehicles. The government is taking various measures through EV policy to make more use of these vehicles by the citizens. Emphasis is also being laid on reducing pollution. He said there was a good response for these vehicles from all the cities and efforts were being made to increase the number of charging stations.

The rally was organized from Mahalakshmi Racecourse to Vikhroli via Sanjay Gandhi National Park. About 30 vehicles from various companies like Tata, Tesla, Volvo, Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes, MG, Hyundai participated in it. Adani Electricity was the sponsor of the rally. Sorabji, head of Autocar, G. Adani of Adani Electricity and representatives of various companies were present on the occasion.