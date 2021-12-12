Mumbai: CBI records statements of 7 cops in Rs 100 cr extortion case

The CBI on Saturday said it recorded statements of 7 Mumbai police personnel in Rs 100-crore extortion case.

These police personnel were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

The case also involves former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

( With inputs from ANI )

