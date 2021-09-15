Mumbai Corona Update: 23,000 people in Mumbai contracted covid after taking both doses of vaccine

According to a report, thousands of people have contracted corona in Mumbai after taking both doses of the anti-corona vaccine. Out of the total vaccinated citizens in Mumbai, 0.35 per cent have contracted corona again. This number is around 23,000. What is special is that it has a high number of senior citizens.

In Mumbai, 23,239 vaccinated people have been infected with corona again. Despite taking both doses, 9,000 people have been infected with corona. The number of those who took corona with the first dose is 14,239. It has the highest number of citizens above 60 years of age.