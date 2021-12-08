Mumbai Corona updates: In last 24 hours, on 8 December 2021, city recorded less than 200 new Covid-19

Are we still in danger, or we are now free? No one could answer this, even though the cases of Corona Virus are getting low, still, there is a point to concern any neglection could cause a heavy loss in the country.



Amongst the country, Maharastra has an immense population and it is observed that it could rapidly spread any virus in a very short duration. Corona danger is still there and the new variant has come to the fore Omicron. Maharastra has so far reported 10 cases of Omicron which is the highest in the country. The new variant is said to be effective and has a high mutation.



While Maharashtra records 669 Covid cases, 19 deaths with no Omicorn variant in the last 24 hours.

However, Mumbai reported less than 200 cases on Tuesday, 191 cases were registered yesterday and a total of 235 people were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The government is going its best for a 100% vaccination drive but still, 10 percent of the healthcare and frontline workers are yet to take the 2 doses of Covid-19.