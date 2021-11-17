Mumbai court declares ex-top cop Param Bir Singh as 'Proclaimed Absconder'

Mumbai, Nov 17 In a major development, a magistrate's court in Mumbai on Wednesday declared former city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as a 'Proclaimed Absconder' in an extortion case lodged against him.

The development follows an application filed by the Mumbai Police seeking a declaration to the effect with regard to Singh, who is 'untraceable' since several months now.

Allowing the police plea, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S.B. Bhajpale passed the order against Singh.

Earlier, courts in Mumbai and Thane had issued non-bailable warrants against the ex-Mumbai top cop, presently designated as Director-General, Maharashtra Home Guards.

