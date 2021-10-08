Mumbai Cruise Rave Party: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi an absconding accused; crimes registered in 3 places including Mumbai

Kiran Prakash Gosavi, who took Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan into custody at the behest of an officer, will further aggravate the problems of the Narcotics Control Unit (NCB). Gosavi has been charged with three counts of fraud in Mumbai and one in Pune.

Available videos and photos show Gosavi participating alongside NCB officials during the operation on the Cordelia cruise. Gosavi was believed to be an officer while Aryan Khan was being held captive and taking selfies with him. So the NCB on Monday clarified that he is a independent witnesses. On Wednesday, NCP spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik questioned his and BJP office-bearer Manish Bhanushali's involvement in the NCB's action.

10 people including these two were declared as witnesses. But it is now clear that Gosavi is a notorious criminal. He has been charged with three counts of fraud and taking lakhs of rupees. He has been arrested in some cases. In one, he is still on the run.

According to the information received, a case of fraud has been registered against Gosavi living in Thane on May 29, 2018 at Faraskhana Police Station in Pune. He is accused of defrauding a Pune youth of Rs 3 lakh by luring him to get a job in Malaysia through Facebook. He was declared absconding in the case, said Inspector Rajendra Landage. A case of fraud has been registered against Gosavi at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane in 2015. He has been arrested in a job fraud case and the case is pending in the court. Another case has been registered at Mumbai's Andheri police station. On January 3, 2007, Venkatesh Shiva Wirewell, along with Vinod Makwana, made a credit card purchase of Rs 17,500 without any credit card delivery. Both were arrested by the police in May 2007 in this case. He and others have been acquitted in court due to lack of strong evidence.

Kiran Gosavi, who carries a large gold chain around his neck and a private security guard, says he is a private detective. His car has a police plate on it. So there was talk that a police officer had been found on a cruise.