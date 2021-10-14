Mumbai Cruise Rave Party: Pune city police issues lookout notice against Kiran Gosavi

Kiran Prakash Gosavi, who took Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan into custody at the behest of an officer, has been charged with three counts of fraud in Mumbai and one in Pune.

Available videos and photos show Gosavi participating alongside NCB officials during the operation on the Cordelia cruise. Gosavi was believed to be an officer while Aryan Khan was being held captive and taking selfies with him. So the NCB later clarified that he is a independent witness. Last week, NCP spokesperson and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik questioned his and BJP office-bearer Manish Bhanushali's involvement in the NCB's action.

Now, the Pune city police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Kiran Gosavi. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that city police have issued a look-out circular against Gosavi.

As per sources, the lookout notice has been issues in order prevent Gosavi from fleeing the country.

According to the information received, a case of fraud has been registered against Gosavi on May 29, 2018 at Faraskhana Police Station in Pune. He is accused of defrauding a Pune youth of Rs 3 lakh by luring him to get a job in Malaysia through Facebook.

