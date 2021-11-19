Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a mall in Vile Parle
By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 01:16 PM2021-11-19T13:16:36+5:302021-11-19T13:25:13+5:30
A fire broke out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle on Friday.
A fire broke out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle on Friday.
According to the Mumbai fire brigade, a level 4 fire broke out at the mall in Ville Parle.
Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 12 fire engines are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app