Mumbai Fire breaks out in a residential building in Borivali

A huge fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building at Borivali in Mumbai. A fire broke out on the seventh floor of the Ganjawala Residency building Borivali west and three to four fire tenders have arrived at the spot.

The seventh floor of the building has been completely burnt down. It is learnt that a firefighter was injured while the fire brigade was trying to douse the fire. The injured firefighter has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Doctors have informed that his condition is stable.

