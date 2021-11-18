Mumbai: Fire breaks out in garage of automobile company
By ANI | Published: November 18, 2021 11:53 AM2021-11-18T11:53:07+5:302021-11-18T12:00:17+5:30
A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile company in the Powai area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.
A total of four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
