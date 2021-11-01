Mumbai: Five people including 3-year-old child injured as lift collapses at 18-storey building

Five people have been injured in an elevator crash in Mumbai. An elevator crashed into the Gulmohar Terrace building near JJ Hospital in Mumbai late on Saturday. The incident took place at around 11:05 pm when five people, including two minors, were using the elevator. This includes a three-year-old child.

In an 18-storey building of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Khadia Road near Cafe Paradise on JJ Marg in Byculla, police said. M Varankar, station officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, "The elevator fell down from the tenth floor due to a breakdown in the elevator."

Immediately after the incident, the occupants of the building informed the fire brigade and the Mumbai Police Control Room, who rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped occupants.

The injured have been identified as Huma Khan (24), Arsha Khan (7), Sohan Qadri (3), Nilofar Rizwan Sheikh (36) and Shaheen Khan (45). They have been admitted to JJ Hospital. "Everyone is in stable condition," an official said. The doctor also informed that one of them has been discharged.

Shaheen, who is still one of the four patients admitted to JJ Hospital, has fractures in both legs. He underwent surgery on Sunday, said Dr Nadir Shah of the orthopedic department at JJ Hospital. All injured residents are being treated under his supervision. "We operated on Shaheen. Two more will undergo surgery Monday morning to fix the fracture. All of them are stable. ” The doctor also gave such information.

Lift accident case filed

JJ Marg police have registered a case under sections 287 (negligence in the case of machinery) and 338 (causing grievous bodily harm to an act which endangers the life or personal safety of others).