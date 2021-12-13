Mumbai: Five people injured after lift of building collapses in Andheri

An elevator collapsed from the 10th floor and caused a Mumbai Lift Accident in Mumbai. This happened in a building in Andheri East. Five residents were reportedly seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place at Mahakali Darshan Society in front of Gundwali bus stop on Azad Road in Gaothan area of ​​Andheri East in Mumbai. It is a 16 storey building constructed under SRA project. Four to five people were seriously injured when the elevator crashed down from the 10th floor. But everyone's health is known to be stable.

The incident took place today (Monday) at around 12:52 p.m. Firefighters and local police also rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were rescued by local residents and firefighters. They were admitted to the nearby Aditya Nursing Home for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear.