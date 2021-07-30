Mumbai: ICICI bank manager murdered inside Virar branch

A 35-year-old woman working as a manager of ICICI bank in Virar (east) was murdered and the cashier was greivously injured by a former bank employee who tried to rob gold from the bank on Thursday night. The screams of the women alerted local persons who nabbed him and handed him over to police. The incident took place at 8 pm at the ICICI bank near Virar railway station. The deceased victim Yogita Vartak,35, and the cashier Shradha Devrukar, 32, were closing the shutters of the bank when a former employee Anil Dubey, 35, wearing a mask barged in and threatened the women with a razor. As it was closing time, all staffers had left.

Dubey threatened to kill them and tan towards the locker and filled gold worth Rs 1.38 crore in the bags and tried to run away. When the women resisted he attacked them with the razor multiple times. Vartak suffered multiple injuries including on her neck. Devrukar too suffered injuries but is said to be out of danger. Passersby who heard the screams caught Dubey before he could flee from the spot in his car. “The accused work in the bank and had left the job a year ago. He was working in another bank. He is a native of Punjab and lives in Nalasopara. He is married and has one son. We have arrested him. The valuables are recovered. Further probe is on,” said Suresh Varhade, senior inspector of Virar police station. Devrukhar was admitted to a private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, while Vartak’s body was sent for post-mortem, police said. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) at Virar police station. Police have launched a search for Dubey’s accomplice.



