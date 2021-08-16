Mumbai Local: Mumbai local train crowd increases, pass issued to 1.5 lakh people

Mumbai's lifeline local train service has been started from August 15 for citizens who have completed both doses of anti-corona vaccination. From 1st August to 15th August at 4 pm, about 1,26,883 citizens have been issued local train passes. By now, this number may have reached over 1.5 lakh. Yesterday was a holiday so the crowd was less. While today is a holiday due to Persian New Year. Therefore, even today, the crowd was less. But given the number of monthly passes, the local crowd is likely to increase from tomorrow. Against this backdrop, it has been decided to start Mumbai's local service at full capacity.

Crowds in the locality depend on the speed of the vaccination campaign in Mumbai. Therefore, the local crowd is likely to increase in the coming period. At present, an average of 1.5 lakh people are vaccinated in a day in Mumbai. It shows enthusiasm among the citizens to get the monthly pass of the local. That is why it has been decided to start local services at full capacity.

Local train rounds in Mumbai were reduced due to corona outbreaks and restrictions. But from today, Mumbai Suburban Railway Administration has started 2986 local trains. In this, 1686 rounds have been started on Central Railway and 1300 rounds on Western Railway. Till date, 1612 rounds were running on Central Railway. It has been increased by 74 rounds.

According to Central Railway, Corona used to run a total of 1774 rounds on Central Railway. As for the Western Railway, it has now been extended by 99 rounds. The number has increased from 1201 rounds on Western Railway to 1300 rounds. Corona used to run 1367 rounds on the Western Railway. This means that the Western Railway is currently running at 95 per cent capacity.