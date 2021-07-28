Mumbai Local Trains: Citizens who are fully vaccinated likely to be allowed to travel by local trains

The local train services, which is the lifeline of Mumbaikars, has been closed to the public due to the corona outbreak. For the last several days, the demand for resumption of Mumbai Local train services for the general public has been gaining steam. Against this backdrop, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh has expressed the possibility of an important decision regarding Mumbai local train in today's meeting of the state cabinet.

Aslam Sheikh has hinted that general public who have taken both doses of the anti-corona vaccine are likely to be allowed local train travel. He was speaking to TV-9 before today's meeting of the state cabinet. A big announcement for flood victims could be made at today’s meeting. The meeting is also likely to discuss local train travel.

“I am of the opinion that those who have completed both doses of anti-corona vaccine should be allowed to travel by local train, bus, ST or be allowed to open shops.

Our ministers have the same mentality. Therefore, this will be discussed in today's meeting, "said Aslam Sheikh.

What does the railway administration say?

The railway has been started as per the request of the government. The government has allowed passengers in essential services to travel. Such passengers are allowed to travel by local train. If the government allows passengers who have completed two doses to travel, they will be allowed to travel, the railway administration said.

The demand that citizens who have completed two doses of vaccine should be allowed to travel by train is now gaining momentum.

"Citizens who have completed two doses of Corona must be allowed to travel. The WHO has also stated that, after completing two doses of the vaccine, there are 99% chances that you wont get covid. Today many local trains are going empty. Citizens who have taken two doses are safe from corona if they do not mind being allowed to travel. Today, many are under stress due to the impact on jobs, business as well as financial situation. If we are unlocking everything and shutting down the local train, then such unlock will not be of any use.