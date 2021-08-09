Mumbai local trains to reopen from August 15 for fully vaccinated people, here's what Railway min Danve said

Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has made a big statement in response to the Chief Minister's announcement.

Raosaheb Danve said before announcing this decision, the Chief Minister should have had some discussions with the Railway Department. It would have been more convenient for the passengers if they had decided what kind of local rounds to start. The Chief Minister has said that QR codes will be required for rail travel. This QR code will be available on smartphones. However, it will be the responsibility of the state government to check the QR code. The state government should set up a mechanism for this. Raosaheb Danve also clarified that the railway is fully prepared to serve Mumbaikars.

"Many travel organizations, as well as citizens, have repeatedly requested permission to use local services. We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

"However, in order to continue the economic cycle, we are imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally. Passengers who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel by local from August 15," he added.

Local trains operations were shut down in April this year during the ravaging second wave of COVID-19.