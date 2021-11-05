Mumbai: Man arrested over Rs 4 cr heroin seizure to be produced before court today
By ANI | Published: November 5, 2021 11:30 AM2021-11-05T11:30:06+5:302021-11-05T11:40:03+5:30
A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
A team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from a courier parcel dated October 29.
During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.
Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor