Mumbai: Man arrested over Rs 4 cr heroin seizure to be produced before court today

A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from a courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

