Mumbai: Man rapes woman and makes video, husband posts video on social media

A shocking incident has come to light in Deonar area of Mumbai. Police have arrested a man who shot and raped a married woman and blackmailed her. The victim's husband has also been arrested.

According to police, the blackmailer first raped the woman and shot a video of the incident. He then threatened to viral the rape video on social media if he was not paid Rs 5.20 lakh. The woman then did not pay the accused blackmailer, so the man sent the video to her husband. Instead of supporting his wife, the husband started blackmailing her and asking for a divorce. Not only that, but the victim has accused the husband of making his wife's video viral.

The accused husband had fled from Mumbai to his home in Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh. The police caught him from there. The man who raped the woman was later arrested. Police have registered a case against both the accused under other sections including rape and ransom.