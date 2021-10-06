Mumbai: Man tries to set himself on fire outside Mantralaya, rescued

Published: October 6, 2021 03:43 PM

A man allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai  by setting himself on fire by throwing flammable material on himself . The whole incident ...

Mumbai: Man tries to set himself on fire outside Mantralaya, rescued

A man allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai  by setting himself on fire by throwing flammable material on himself . The whole incident took place near the main entrance of the Mantralaya. The man announced that the OBC community should get reservation. Seeing him trying to attempt self immolation, the police immediately intervened and arrested the concerned man.


