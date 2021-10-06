Mumbai: Man tries to set himself on fire outside Mantralaya, rescued
Published: October 6, 2021
A man allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya in Mumbai by setting himself on fire by throwing flammable material on himself . The whole incident took place near the main entrance of the Mantralaya. The man announced that the OBC community should get reservation. Seeing him trying to attempt self immolation, the police immediately intervened and arrested the concerned man.
ओबीसी समाजाला आरक्षण मिळालेच पाहिजे! घोषणा देत मंत्रालय मुख्य प्रवेशद्वाराजवळ एका इसमाने स्वतःवर ज्वलनशील द्रव्य टाकून पेटवून घेण्याचा प्रयत्न केला pic.twitter.com/MZUKaduhR5— Lokmat (@MiLOKMAT) October 6, 2021
