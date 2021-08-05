Mumbai Mayor Pednekar criticizes Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis strongly criticized the functioning of the state government and the creditworthiness of the Pune Metro. She also commented on the issue of not easing restrictions of covid in Pune. Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar was questioned about the criticism made by Amruta Fadnavis. While replying to that, she said whatever we do she will never like or appreciate.

Who is Amruta Fadnavis? Wife of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis? Kishori Pednekar said that Mrs Fadnavis was in a state of dislike. She also avoided the subject, saying that she did not want to talk too much about her. However, in a few words, she also criticized Amruta Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis attended an event in Pune on Thursday. The Dhaga Handloom Festival has been organized in Pune and the festival was inaugurated by Amruta Fadnavis. She later spoke to reporters on political issues. Also, she criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

Amruta Fadnavis criticized the state government. The state government has lifted restrictions in 26 districts and allowed shops to remain open till 8 pm. However, the 11 districts excluded include Pune. Therefore, Pune traders are angry with the government.

Against this backdrop, Amruta Fadnavis has asked questions to the administration and the state government at a press conference. She also criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi government. She also said that if there is no recovery in the package announced by the government, help will reach the flood victims.