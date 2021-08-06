Mumbai: Mithi river clean-up pilot project launched today

A Mithi river clean-up pilot project was launched on Friday. It was inaugurated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in collaboration with Marine Debris Partnership at Bandra Kurla Complex. A special machine developed by Finland’s RiverRecycle will be used to collect the floating plastic waste to clean the river and recycle it, said State Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“This pilot project is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India and will help transform the Mithi river. Evaluating the trial run, we aim to extend this further to the other rivers in the city,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

The Mithi River originates from the spillovers of Vihar and Powai Lake and traverses through Mumbai’s suburban areas, like Seepz, Marol, Andheri, and then flows below the runway of the International Airport and meanders through areas of Bail Bazar, Kurla, Bandra-Kurla Complex and meets the Arabian sea at Mahim Bay.



