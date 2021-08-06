Mumbai: Molestation case registered against Vibhu Agrawal, CEO of Ullu Digital

Mumbai Police have registered a molestation case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Private Limited for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

Agrawal has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked, Mumbai Police informed.

The police further informed that a 28-year-old woman was molested in the storeroom of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd's Andheri office.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor