Mumbai: Mother kills 3 month old daughter as she did not want a girl

Police have stopped the search for 3 month old girl in a case of child abduction. A 3-month-old girl, was abducted in the middle of the day in the Sangharsh Sadan building at Ghodpadev in Kalachowki area of ​​Mumbai.

The girl was not abducted while various police squads were searching for her day and night. An investigation has revealed that the mother killed the girl by throwing her in a water tank.

To mislead the police, the mother pretended that her 3-month-old daughter was abducted. However, after investigation, the police revealed the fact that the mother did not want the girl and killed her.The mother was taken into custody by the Kalachowki police in the case and further investigation is underway, police said. The accused woman's name is Sapna Magdoom.